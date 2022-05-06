12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

iRhythm Technologies IRTC stock rose 21.6% to $143.58 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Cue Biopharma CUE shares moved upwards by 14.99% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.7 million.

Sensus Healthcare SRTS shares moved upwards by 11.73% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $133.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC stock rose 10.85% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX stock increased by 8.77% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.

ChemoCentryx CCXI shares increased by 8.69% to $17.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Endo International ENDP shares fell 38.1% to $1.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $293.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

T2 Biosystems TTOO stock fell 18.71% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares decreased by 10.48% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares decreased by 10.32% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

Monopar Therapeutics MNPR stock declined by 9.1% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals VNDA stock fell 8.17% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

