12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Stem STEM stock rose 8.6% to $8.3 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 116.8K, accounting for 2.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Armstrong Flooring AFI stock moved upwards by 7.41% to $0.34. Armstrong Flooring's trading volume hit 87.3K shares by close, accounting for 14.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Vivakor VIVK shares rose 5.85% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.

TD Hldgs GLG shares rose 5.18% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.

Helbiz HLBZ stock moved upwards by 5.1% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares rose 5.0% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

Losers

Bloom Energy BE shares decreased by 9.1% to $17.25 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 90.1K shares come close, making up 2.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX shares decreased by 4.95% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $170.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

OceanPal OP stock fell 4.35% to $0.57. This security traded at a volume of 60.4K shares come close, making up 1.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

MRC Global MRC shares declined by 4.15% to $11.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $985.9 million.

CEA Industries CEAD shares decreased by 3.6% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.

Aqua Metals AQMS stock declined by 3.4% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $69.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.