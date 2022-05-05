QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 5:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Stem STEM stock rose 8.6% to $8.3 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 116.8K, accounting for 2.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Armstrong Flooring AFI stock moved upwards by 7.41% to $0.34. Armstrong Flooring's trading volume hit 87.3K shares by close, accounting for 14.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • Vivakor VIVK shares rose 5.85% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
  • TD Hldgs GLG shares rose 5.18% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock moved upwards by 5.1% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares rose 5.0% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

Losers

  • Bloom Energy BE shares decreased by 9.1% to $17.25 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 90.1K shares come close, making up 2.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX shares decreased by 4.95% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $170.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • OceanPal OP stock fell 4.35% to $0.57. This security traded at a volume of 60.4K shares come close, making up 1.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
  • MRC Global MRC shares declined by 4.15% to $11.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $985.9 million.
  • CEA Industries CEAD shares decreased by 3.6% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock declined by 3.4% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $69.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

