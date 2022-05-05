12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Silicon Motion Technology SIMO stock rose 17.1% to $95.11 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares, making up 716.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Sonim Technologies SONM shares moved upwards by 16.91% to $0.77. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.3 million shares, making up 1058.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

CommScope Hldg Co COMM stock moved upwards by 13.76% to $7.44. As of 13:30 EST, CommScope Hldg Co's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million, which is 143.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Kyndryl Hldgs KD stock rose 9.17% to $12.73. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.6 million, which is 141.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

EPAM Sys EPAM shares rose 9.09% to $341.04. EPAM Sys's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 122.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

CPI Card PMTS stock moved upwards by 8.56% to $12.68. The current volume of 51.2K shares is 254.9% of CPI Card's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Inseego INSG shares declined by 23.7% to $2.33 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 198.4% of Inseego's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Avid Technology AVID shares declined by 21.55% to $25.27. As of 13:30 EST, Avid Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 797.7K, which is 252.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

MaxLinear MXL shares declined by 19.86% to $42.97. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares, making up 514.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

Fastly FSLY stock decreased by 18.9% to $13.68. Trading volume for Fastly's stock is 6.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 106.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Casa Systems CASA shares decreased by 18.77% to $4.26. Trading volume for Casa Systems's stock is 1.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 36.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $401.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN shares fell 18.58% to $35.47. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares, making up 266.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

