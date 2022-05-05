12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT stock increased by 41.2% to $22.86 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $678.8 million.

Frequency Therapeutics FREQ shares increased by 9.23% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

GT Biopharma GTBP shares rose 8.9% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares increased by 8.32% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.5 million.

VYNE Therapeutics VYNE shares increased by 8.05% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.

Marinus Pharma MRNS stock moved upwards by 7.66% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $244.3 million.

Losers

AIkido Pharma AIKI stock decreased by 13.9% to $0.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.

Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares declined by 10.85% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

Aclarion ACON shares decreased by 10.22% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

Tempest Therapeutics TPST stock decreased by 10.11% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares declined by 10.08% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA stock fell 8.22% to $3.13. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

