12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 8:14 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT stock increased by 41.2% to $22.86 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $678.8 million.
  • Frequency Therapeutics FREQ shares increased by 9.23% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • GT Biopharma GTBP shares rose 8.9% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares increased by 8.32% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.5 million.
  • VYNE Therapeutics VYNE shares increased by 8.05% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
  • Marinus Pharma MRNS stock moved upwards by 7.66% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $244.3 million.

Losers

  • AIkido Pharma AIKI stock decreased by 13.9% to $0.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares declined by 10.85% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • Aclarion ACON shares decreased by 10.22% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
  • Tempest Therapeutics TPST stock decreased by 10.11% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares declined by 10.08% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA stock fell 8.22% to $3.13. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

