QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 5:43 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Hudson Technologies HDSN stock rose 12.7% to $8.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. Hudson Technologies's trading volume hit 387.7K shares by close, accounting for 51.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares moved upwards by 10.05% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
  • Sunrun RUN stock moved upwards by 9.69% to $26.7. Sunrun's trading volume hit 503.5K shares by close, accounting for 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares rose 6.25% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.
  • Energy Recovery ERII shares rose 6.2% to $20.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Fuel Tech FTEK stock moved upwards by 5.71% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.

Losers

  • Polar Power POLA stock fell 8.6% to $2.51 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.
  • Sentage Holdings SNTG stock fell 6.25% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock declined by 4.94% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
  • ARC Document Solutions ARC shares declined by 4.64% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Planet Labs PL stock decreased by 4.35% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers