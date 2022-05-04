11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Hudson Technologies HDSN stock rose 12.7% to $8.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. Hudson Technologies's trading volume hit 387.7K shares by close, accounting for 51.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares moved upwards by 10.05% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.

Sunrun RUN stock moved upwards by 9.69% to $26.7. Sunrun's trading volume hit 503.5K shares by close, accounting for 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Helbiz HLBZ shares rose 6.25% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.

Energy Recovery ERII shares rose 6.2% to $20.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Fuel Tech FTEK stock moved upwards by 5.71% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.

Losers

Polar Power POLA stock fell 8.6% to $2.51 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.

Sentage Holdings SNTG stock fell 6.25% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock declined by 4.94% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.

ARC Document Solutions ARC shares declined by 4.64% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Planet Labs PL stock decreased by 4.35% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.