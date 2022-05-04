12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

1Life Healthcare ONEM shares moved upwards by 22.4% to $9.58 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 22.4% to $9.58 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock rose 19.87% to $0.42. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 70.5K shares, which is 1.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

stock rose 19.87% to $0.42. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 70.5K shares, which is 1.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. BioLine Rx BLRX stock moved upwards by 13.07% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $70.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 13.07% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $70.0 million. AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares moved upwards by 11.62% to $0.39. This security traded at a volume of 131.1K shares come close, making up 10.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 11.62% to $0.39. This security traded at a volume of 131.1K shares come close, making up 10.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. Axogen AXGN stock increased by 10.16% to $9.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $381.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

stock increased by 10.16% to $9.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $381.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY stock rose 9.33% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.

Losers

AIkido Pharma AIKI stock declined by 8.1% to $0.42 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 112.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.

stock declined by 8.1% to $0.42 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 112.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million. NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock fell 7.59% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

stock fell 7.59% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million. Predictive Oncology POAI shares decreased by 7.49% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.

shares decreased by 7.49% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million. Avinger AVGR stock decreased by 6.88% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

stock decreased by 6.88% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million. Baudax Bio BXRX shares declined by 6.33% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

shares declined by 6.33% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. Xenetic Biosciences XBIO stock fell 6.22% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.