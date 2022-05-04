QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 5:42 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • MMTEC MTC shares increased by 13.9% to $0.4 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
  • Weave Communications WEAV stock increased by 9.15% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Fortinet FTNT stock moved upwards by 6.13% to $305.0. At the close, Fortinet's trading volume reached 122.4K shares. This is 9.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock rose 5.86% to $11.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Identiv INVE stock rose 5.79% to $13.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Momentive Global MNTV stock moved upwards by 5.72% to $15.15. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Casa Systems CASA stock decreased by 17.9% to $4.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 132.1K, accounting for 3.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $405.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • WM Tech MAPS stock declined by 12.15% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • EMCORE EMKR shares decreased by 10.53% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Cemtrex CETXP stock decreased by 9.32% to $1.85.
  • DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN stock declined by 8.87% to $39.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 219.2K shares, which is 10.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Rapid7 RPD shares fell 8.15% to $87.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers