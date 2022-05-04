12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

MMTEC MTC shares increased by 13.9% to $0.4 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.

shares increased by 13.9% to $0.4 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million. Weave Communications WEAV stock increased by 9.15% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

stock increased by 9.15% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. Fortinet FTNT stock moved upwards by 6.13% to $305.0. At the close, Fortinet's trading volume reached 122.4K shares. This is 9.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

stock moved upwards by 6.13% to $305.0. At the close, Fortinet's trading volume reached 122.4K shares. This is 9.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock rose 5.86% to $11.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

stock rose 5.86% to $11.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. Identiv INVE stock rose 5.79% to $13.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

stock rose 5.79% to $13.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. Momentive Global MNTV stock moved upwards by 5.72% to $15.15. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Casa Systems CASA stock decreased by 17.9% to $4.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 132.1K, accounting for 3.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $405.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock decreased by 17.9% to $4.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 132.1K, accounting for 3.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $405.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. WM Tech MAPS stock declined by 12.15% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

stock declined by 12.15% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. EMCORE EMKR shares decreased by 10.53% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 10.53% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Cemtrex CETXP stock decreased by 9.32% to $1.85.

stock decreased by 9.32% to $1.85. DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN stock declined by 8.87% to $39.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 219.2K shares, which is 10.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 8.87% to $39.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 219.2K shares, which is 10.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Rapid7 RPD shares fell 8.15% to $87.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.