12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 8:22 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Brickell Biotech BBI shares increased by 21.6% to $0.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
  • Aclarion ACON stock increased by 16.86% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
  • TransMedics Group TMDX shares rose 15.91% to $25.35. The company's market cap stands at $709.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Immutep IMMP stock moved upwards by 14.58% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.8 million.
  • Sharps Technology STSS shares rose 12.49% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • Abeona Therapeutics ABEO stock moved upwards by 9.52% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.

Losers

  • Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB stock declined by 38.7% to $1.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.5 million.
  • Kezar Life Sciences KZR stock declined by 27.76% to $8.9. The company's market cap stands at $537.6 million.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares decreased by 17.99% to $5.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.
  • Amarin Corp AMRN stock declined by 14.97% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $924.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • CytoSorbents CTSO shares declined by 13.77% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $81.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • IDEXX Laboratories IDXX shares decreased by 11.69% to $385.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

