12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

BlueLinx Hldgs BXC stock increased by 8.4% to $83.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 62.1K shares, which is 40.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $807.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Applied UV AUVI stock moved upwards by 7.47% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.

Desktop Metal DM stock rose 6.26% to $3.73. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 150.2K shares, which is 2.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares moved upwards by 5.55% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Renovare Environmental RENO shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

Markforged Holding MKFG shares rose 4.73% to $3.54. The company's market cap stands at $662.3 million.

Losers

Lyft LYFT stock decreased by 26.2% to $22.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.8 million shares, which is 139.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Uber Technologies UBER shares fell 11.3% to $26.14. At the close, Uber Technologies's trading volume reached 5.9 million shares. This is 17.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 billion.

SPX SPXC stock decreased by 4.99% to $41.72. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

USA Truck USAK shares declined by 4.91% to $17.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Manitowoc Co MTW stock decreased by 4.42% to $13.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

