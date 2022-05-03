QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 1:49 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Ostin Technology Group OST shares rose 39.7% to $4.22 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 44.5 million shares, making up 657.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
  • Western Digital WDC stock rose 15.48% to $62.27. Trading volume for Western Digital's stock is 16.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 436.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Harmonic HLIT stock increased by 15.29% to $9.91. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 150.5% of Harmonic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Kopin KOPN stock moved upwards by 13.49% to $1.85. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 604.5K, which is 46.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $169.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • CPS Technologies CPSH shares moved upwards by 12.43% to $4.07. The current volume of 350.8K shares is 135.6% of CPS Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.5 million.
  • MICT MICT shares rose 10.44% to $0.62. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 374.2K shares, making up 99.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.1 million.

Losers

  • Blackboxstocks BLBX stock declined by 31.6% to $3.18 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Blackboxstocks's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 694.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
  • Cloopen Group Holding RAAS stock decreased by 19.38% to $0.63. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.7 million, which is 411.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.1 million.
  • Varonis Systems VRNS shares decreased by 15.51% to $36.9. Varonis Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 269.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS shares decreased by 14.23% to $0.23. Borqs Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 33.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 118.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million. The company's, FY earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cemtrex CETXP shares declined by 12.86% to $1.22. Trading volume for Cemtrex's stock is 212.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 651.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Sabre SABR shares declined by 11.19% to $9.37. Sabre's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 79.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

