12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Better Therapeutics BTTX stock increased by 9.9% to $2.21 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.8 million shares, which is 7970.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.

Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY shares moved upwards by 8.04% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

Achilles Therapeutics ACHL stock moved upwards by 7.69% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $92.7 million.

Athenex ATNX stock rose 7.46% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX stock increased by 6.47% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares moved upwards by 5.46% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.

Losers

Forward Pharma FWP shares fell 17.6% to $4.7 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.

Semler Scientific SMLR shares declined by 9.79% to $42.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Shattuck Labs STTK stock decreased by 8.63% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $152.5 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock declined by 7.8% to $0.45. At the close, Alaunos Therapeutics's trading volume reached 669.5K shares. This is 29.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 million.

IGM Biosciences IGMS shares decreased by 7.02% to $17.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $778.4 million.

Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares fell 6.76% to $1.38. Bluejay Diagnostics's trading volume hit 88.4K shares by close, accounting for 21.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.