11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 2, 2022 8:20 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Fangdd Network Group DUO shares rose 17.9% to $0.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
  • BlueCity Holdings BLCT shares moved upwards by 12.69% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.
  • Creatd CRTD stock rose 9.35% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
  • Lizhi LIZI stock rose 9.23% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $71.9 million.
  • Cinedigm CIDM shares moved upwards by 7.59% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.2 million.
  • LiveOne LVO shares moved upwards by 7.35% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.

Losers

  • Qutoutiao QTT stock decreased by 9.4% to $0.92 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Bilibili BILI stock fell 5.22% to $23.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock fell 3.98% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
  • VEON VEON stock decreased by 3.92% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares decreased by 3.57% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

