12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 29, 2022 6:24 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock rose 9.3% to $0.85 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $155.7 million.
  • O2Micro Intl OIIM stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million.
  • TradeUP Global TUGC stock rose 6.19% to $10.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.9 million.
  • Kyndryl Hldgs KD shares rose 5.13% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • SRAX SRAX stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.1 million.
  • TeraWulf WULF stock rose 4.74% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.7 million.

Losers

  • Valens Semiconductor VLN shares fell 5.0% to $3.62 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $355.4 million.
  • AppTech Payments APCX stock declined by 4.74% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
  • Cipher Mining CIFR stock fell 4.3% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $717.1 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock fell 3.99% to $0.32. Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume hit 88.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
  • PaySign PAYS stock declined by 3.75% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $93.3 million.
  • Chindata Group Holdings CD shares fell 3.69% to $6.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 57.9K, accounting for 2.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers