12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Leju Hldgs LEJU stock increased by 21.1% to $0.46 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 800.1% of Leju Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million.

stock increased by 21.1% to $0.46 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 800.1% of Leju Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million. 17 Education & Technology YQ shares rose 17.99% to $2.36. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 138.2K shares, making up 58.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.8 million.

shares rose 17.99% to $2.36. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 138.2K shares, making up 58.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.8 million. Pinduoduo PDD stock moved upwards by 15.9% to $43.98. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 21.4 million, which is 122.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.6 billion.

stock moved upwards by 15.9% to $43.98. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 21.4 million, which is 122.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.6 billion. New Oriental Education EDU shares rose 14.75% to $12.91. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 11.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

shares rose 14.75% to $12.91. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 11.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago. ATRenew RERE shares moved upwards by 14.31% to $3.0. Trading volume for ATRenew's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 323.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $666.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 14.31% to $3.0. Trading volume for ATRenew's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 323.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $666.7 million. Youdao DAO stock increased by 13.49% to $7.4. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 151.6K, which is 74.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $932.1 million.

Losers

Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares declined by 19.0% to $4.82 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 297.9% of Cooper-Standard Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $82.2 million.

shares declined by 19.0% to $4.82 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 297.9% of Cooper-Standard Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $82.2 million. Tuniu TOUR shares fell 16.93% to $0.64. Trading volume for Tuniu's stock is 258.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 99.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.4 million.

shares fell 16.93% to $0.64. Trading volume for Tuniu's stock is 258.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 99.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.4 million. Xcel Brands XELB stock declined by 14.5% to $1.12. As of 13:30 EST, Xcel Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 56.2K, which is 65.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.

stock declined by 14.5% to $1.12. As of 13:30 EST, Xcel Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 56.2K, which is 65.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million. Amazon.com AMZN stock decreased by 13.65% to $2497.45. Trading volume for Amazon.com's stock is 8.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 230.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 trillion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 13.65% to $2497.45. Trading volume for Amazon.com's stock is 8.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 230.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 trillion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock fell 12.59% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.1 million.

stock fell 12.59% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.1 million. Digital Brands Group DBGI shares declined by 12.39% to $0.62. Digital Brands Group's stock is trading at a volume of 421.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 66.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.