QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 29, 2022 2:22 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Leju Hldgs LEJU stock increased by 21.1% to $0.46 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 800.1% of Leju Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology YQ shares rose 17.99% to $2.36. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 138.2K shares, making up 58.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.8 million.
  • Pinduoduo PDD stock moved upwards by 15.9% to $43.98. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 21.4 million, which is 122.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.6 billion.
  • New Oriental Education EDU shares rose 14.75% to $12.91. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 11.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • ATRenew RERE shares moved upwards by 14.31% to $3.0. Trading volume for ATRenew's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 323.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $666.7 million.
  • Youdao DAO stock increased by 13.49% to $7.4. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 151.6K, which is 74.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $932.1 million.

Losers

  • Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares declined by 19.0% to $4.82 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 297.9% of Cooper-Standard Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $82.2 million.
  • Tuniu TOUR shares fell 16.93% to $0.64. Trading volume for Tuniu's stock is 258.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 99.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.4 million.
  • Xcel Brands XELB stock declined by 14.5% to $1.12. As of 13:30 EST, Xcel Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 56.2K, which is 65.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
  • Amazon.com AMZN stock decreased by 13.65% to $2497.45. Trading volume for Amazon.com's stock is 8.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 230.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 trillion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock fell 12.59% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.1 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares declined by 12.39% to $0.62. Digital Brands Group's stock is trading at a volume of 421.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 66.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers