11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 29, 2022 8:15 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Hub Group HUBG stock rose 16.3% to $77.45 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock increased by 9.43% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
  • Momentus MNTS stock increased by 8.79% to $3.34. The company's market cap stands at $273.0 million.
  • Capstone Green Energy CGRN stock rose 8.69% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.
  • TD Hldgs GLG shares moved upwards by 8.01% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.
  • BEST BEST shares rose 7.52% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.5 million.

Losers

  • Expion360 XPON stock fell 7.9% to $3.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers PXS stock fell 5.69% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD shares decreased by 5.03% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $62.4 million.
  • Markforged Holding MKFG stock fell 4.95% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $611.8 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock fell 4.36% to $9.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

