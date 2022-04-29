11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Hub Group HUBG stock rose 16.3% to $77.45 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

ComSovereign Holding COMS stock increased by 9.43% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.

Momentus MNTS stock increased by 8.79% to $3.34. The company's market cap stands at $273.0 million.

Capstone Green Energy CGRN stock rose 8.69% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.

TD Hldgs GLG shares moved upwards by 8.01% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.

BEST BEST shares rose 7.52% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.5 million.

Losers

Expion360 XPON stock fell 7.9% to $3.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.

Pyxis Tankers PXS stock fell 5.69% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.

Fast Radius FSRD shares decreased by 5.03% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $62.4 million.

Markforged Holding MKFG stock fell 4.95% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $611.8 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock fell 4.36% to $9.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.