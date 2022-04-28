12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

RCM Technologies RCMT stock rose 25.3% to $14.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $149.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares increased by 16.43% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.

Pitney Bowes PBI shares rose 11.36% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $830.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Fast Radius FSRD stock increased by 10.63% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $75.9 million.

Fathom Digital FATH shares increased by 10.41% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $403.7 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 7.51% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

Losers

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock fell 17.0% to $4.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.7 million.

Vivakor VIVK shares declined by 15.62% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.

SES AI SES stock fell 4.89% to $7.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

Shyft Group SHYF shares declined by 4.58% to $26.92. The company's market cap stands at $942.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE stock fell 4.0% to $61.28. The company's market cap stands at $835.4 million.

Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW shares declined by 3.37% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.

