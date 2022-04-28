QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • RCM Technologies RCMT stock rose 25.3% to $14.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $149.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares increased by 16.43% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
  • Pitney Bowes PBI shares rose 11.36% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $830.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock increased by 10.63% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $75.9 million.
  • Fathom Digital FATH shares increased by 10.41% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $403.7 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 7.51% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

Losers

  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock fell 17.0% to $4.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.7 million.
  • Vivakor VIVK shares declined by 15.62% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.
  • SES AI SES stock fell 4.89% to $7.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Shyft Group SHYF shares declined by 4.58% to $26.92. The company's market cap stands at $942.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE stock fell 4.0% to $61.28. The company's market cap stands at $835.4 million.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW shares declined by 3.37% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

