10 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

GWG Hldgs GWGH stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $3.19 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million.

Weidai WEI stock rose 2.88% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

Lion Group Holding LGHL stock rose 2.8% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Silvergate Capital SI shares moved upwards by 2.59% to $131.0. At the close, Silvergate Capital's trading volume reached 120.8K shares. This is 13.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

MoneyLion ML stock decreased by 4.3% to $1.99 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $467.7 million.

TriState Cap Hldgs TSC stock decreased by 4.08% to $30.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL shares fell 3.86% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $359.5 million.

Hudson Capital HUSN shares fell 3.23% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

shares fell 3.23% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. Greenpro Capital GRNQ stock fell 2.96% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.

Greenpro Capital GRNQ stock fell 2.96% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.

SelectQuote SLQT shares declined by 2.39% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.2 million.

