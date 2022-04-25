QQQ
10 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 6:24 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • GWG Hldgs GWGH stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $3.19 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million.
  • Weidai WEI stock rose 2.88% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
  • Lion Group Holding LGHL stock rose 2.8% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Silvergate Capital SI shares moved upwards by 2.59% to $131.0. At the close, Silvergate Capital's trading volume reached 120.8K shares. This is 13.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • MoneyLion ML stock decreased by 4.3% to $1.99 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $467.7 million.
  • TriState Cap Hldgs TSC stock decreased by 4.08% to $30.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL shares fell 3.86% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $359.5 million.
  • Hudson Capital HUSN shares fell 3.23% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Greenpro Capital GRNQ stock fell 2.96% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
  • SelectQuote SLQT shares declined by 2.39% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

