12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 6:23 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares rose 5.3% to $1.2 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • CEA Industries CEAD stock rose 4.87% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
  • Singularity Future SGLY shares increased by 4.79% to $6.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.5 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $951.0 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares moved upwards by 4.24% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock rose 3.35% to $11.39. The company's market cap stands at $509.2 million.

Losers

  • iSun ISUN stock declined by 6.7% to $3.09 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares decreased by 4.9% to $13.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP shares fell 4.7% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $641.1 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD shares decreased by 3.67% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares declined by 3.45% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
  • Beam Glb BEEM shares fell 2.73% to $16.76. The company's market cap stands at $168.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

