12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 8:29 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Cango CANG stock moved upwards by 22.9% to $2.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.2 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman REDU shares rose 8.27% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $93.0 million.
  • Cenntro Electric Group CENN stock moved upwards by 8.23% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $480.7 million.
  • BARK BARK stock increased by 4.79% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.3 million.
  • Puxin NEW stock rose 4.79% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock rose 4.58% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Losers

  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares declined by 9.2% to $0.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS stock decreased by 8.13% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Dada Nexus DADA shares fell 6.97% to $6.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Bloomin Brands BLMN shares fell 5.75% to $20.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares decreased by 5.64% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.
  • New Oriental Education EDU shares decreased by 5.58% to $9.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

