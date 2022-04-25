12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cango CANG stock moved upwards by 22.9% to $2.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.2 million.

RISE Education Cayman REDU shares rose 8.27% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $93.0 million.

Cenntro Electric Group CENN stock moved upwards by 8.23% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $480.7 million.

BARK BARK stock increased by 4.79% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.3 million.

Puxin NEW stock rose 4.79% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

Cazoo Gr CZOO stock rose 4.58% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Losers

Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares declined by 9.2% to $0.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.

Elys Game Technology ELYS stock decreased by 8.13% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Dada Nexus DADA shares fell 6.97% to $6.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Bloomin Brands BLMN shares fell 5.75% to $20.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares decreased by 5.64% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.

