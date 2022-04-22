12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

American Superconductor AMSC stock increased by 9.7% to $6.7 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $190.6 million.

stock increased by 9.7% to $6.7 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $190.6 million. Upwork UPWK shares increased by 8.36% to $20.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

shares increased by 8.36% to $20.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. Terran Orbital LLAP stock rose 7.99% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $686.4 million.

stock rose 7.99% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $686.4 million. Sarcos Technology STRC shares moved upwards by 6.82% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $693.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.82% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $693.0 million. Otonomo Technologies OTMO stock moved upwards by 6.42% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $198.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.42% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $198.1 million. UFP Industries UFPI stock moved upwards by 5.9% to $81.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares declined by 8.7% to $5.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $683.5 million.

shares declined by 8.7% to $5.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $683.5 million. AeroClean Technologies AERC stock fell 4.66% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million.

stock fell 4.66% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million. Azul AZUL shares decreased by 4.54% to $15.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

shares decreased by 4.54% to $15.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. Xos XOS shares declined by 3.85% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $448.8 million.

shares declined by 3.85% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $448.8 million. AeroVironment AVAV shares fell 3.4% to $88.78. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

shares fell 3.4% to $88.78. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL stock decreased by 3.28% to $6.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.