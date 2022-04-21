12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Pyxis Oncology PYXS stock moved upwards by 14.0% to $3.02 during Thursday's after-market session. Pyxis Oncology's trading volume hit 1.7 million shares by close, accounting for 2253.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.1 million.

INVO Bioscience INVO shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.

HeartBeam BEAT stock increased by 10.17% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million.

ASLAN Pharma ASLN shares moved upwards by 9.16% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.

Celsion CLSN shares moved upwards by 7.4% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.

BioSig Technologies BSGM stock increased by 7.35% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.

Losers

SCYNEXIS SCYX shares decreased by 20.7% to $2.49 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 218.5K, accounting for 90.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.0 million.

4d pharma LBPS shares decreased by 13.98% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.1 million.

Globus Medical GMED shares declined by 11.4% to $70.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 81.7K shares, which is 13.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.

Qilian Intl Hldg Gr QLI stock decreased by 9.1% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 million.

Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock decreased by 6.11% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Cytek Biosciences CTKB stock decreased by 5.2% to $9.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

