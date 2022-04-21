QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 5:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • A10 Networks ATEN shares moved upwards by 9.8% to $14.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares increased by 9.72% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
  • Luna Innovations LUNA stock moved upwards by 5.28% to $6.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.1 million.
  • Limelight Networks LLNW shares increased by 4.98% to $5.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $717.2 million.
  • Riskified RSKD stock rose 4.94% to $5.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $907.1 million.
  • LogicMark LGMK shares increased by 4.81% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Corsair Gaming CRSR shares declined by 12.9% to $15.95 during Thursday's after-market session. Corsair Gaming's trading volume hit 125.1K shares by close, accounting for 10.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Dave DAVE shares fell 4.94% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • ClearOne CLRO stock fell 4.76% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Ouster OUST shares fell 2.78% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.7 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares declined by 2.66% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $118.0 million.
  • TeraWulf WULF shares decreased by 2.43% to $4.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

