QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 1:51 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Inozyme Pharma INZY stock moved upwards by 15.6% to $5.1 during Thursday's regular session. Inozyme Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 639.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 463.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $204.4 million.
  • Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares increased by 14.49% to $4.22. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 326.4K shares, making up 140.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.9 million.
  • Alpha Tau Medical DRTS shares increased by 10.83% to $9.88. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 442.8K shares, making up 45.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $676.2 million.
  • Calithera Biosciences CALA shares moved upwards by 10.47% to $0.38. Calithera Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 19.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 797.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI stock rose 10.42% to $1.02. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 39.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.6 million.
  • Bionomics BNOX stock rose 8.83% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.

Losers

  • Voyager Therapeutics VYGR shares decreased by 31.5% to $6.91 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Voyager Therapeutics's stock is 4.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 671.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.3 million.
  • Sharps Technology STSS stock decreased by 21.74% to $1.8. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 8.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock declined by 14.51% to $0.87. As of 13:30 EST, Windtree Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 326.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
  • Creative Medical Tech CELZ stock decreased by 13.47% to $2.12. The current volume of 654.7K shares is 14.3% of Creative Medical Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares declined by 12.43% to $1.41. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 113.3% of Rubius Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.1 million.
  • Calyxt CLXT stock declined by 11.8% to $0.49. Calyxt's stock is trading at a volume of 613.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 177.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers