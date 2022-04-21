12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Inozyme Pharma INZY stock moved upwards by 15.6% to $5.1 during Thursday's regular session. Inozyme Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 639.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 463.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $204.4 million.

Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares increased by 14.49% to $4.22. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 326.4K shares, making up 140.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.9 million.

Alpha Tau Medical DRTS shares increased by 10.83% to $9.88. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 442.8K shares, making up 45.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $676.2 million.

Calithera Biosciences CALA shares moved upwards by 10.47% to $0.38. Calithera Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 19.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 797.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI stock rose 10.42% to $1.02. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 39.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.6 million.

stock rose 10.42% to $1.02. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 39.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.6 million. Bionomics BNOX stock rose 8.83% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.

Losers

Voyager Therapeutics VYGR shares decreased by 31.5% to $6.91 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Voyager Therapeutics's stock is 4.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 671.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.3 million.

Sharps Technology STSS stock decreased by 21.74% to $1.8. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 8.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock declined by 14.51% to $0.87. As of 13:30 EST, Windtree Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 326.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

Creative Medical Tech CELZ stock decreased by 13.47% to $2.12. The current volume of 654.7K shares is 14.3% of Creative Medical Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares declined by 12.43% to $1.41. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 113.3% of Rubius Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.1 million.

Calyxt CLXT stock declined by 11.8% to $0.49. Calyxt's stock is trading at a volume of 613.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 177.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

