12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 9:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Calithera Biosciences CALA shares increased by 11.0% to $0.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares moved upwards by 9.73% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • NexGel NXGL stock moved upwards by 9.19% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Invacare IVC shares rose 8.97% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million.
  • Minerva Neurosciences NERV stock moved upwards by 8.92% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
  • Motus GI Hldgs MOTS stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.

Losers

  • BioCardia BCDA shares fell 11.4% to $1.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
  • Celsion CLSN shares declined by 9.15% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
  • Femasys FEMY stock declined by 8.45% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
  • Decibel Therapeutics DBTX stock declined by 7.7% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
  • Trinity Biotech TRIB stock declined by 6.96% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
  • BioSig Technologies BSGM stock declined by 6.77% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

