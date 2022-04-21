12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Borqs Technologies BRQS shares rose 17.6% to $0.37 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.

Sonim Technologies SONM shares increased by 9.58% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

Veritone VERI stock rose 8.06% to $15.81. The company's market cap stands at $554.3 million.

Taoping TAOP stock increased by 5.42% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.

Zscaler ZS stock moved upwards by 5.31% to $233.5. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 billion.

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock increased by 5.26% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.2 million.

Losers

Xerox Holdings XRX shares fell 18.1% to $16.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Verb Tech VERB stock fell 11.81% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.

Netgear NTGR shares decreased by 9.4% to $20.63. The company's market cap stands at $605.7 million.

Squarespace SQSP stock declined by 6.2% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

Aurora Mobile JG shares declined by 5.72% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.3 million.

UTime UTME stock fell 4.33% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.