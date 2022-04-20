QQQ
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 20, 2022 5:44 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE shares rose 4.1% to $8.51 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $130.7 million.
  • Angi ANGI stock increased by 4.03% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • iClick Interactive Asia ICLK stock moved upwards by 3.48% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $99.6 million.
  • Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ stock increased by 3.35% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group DUO shares rose 3.22% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
  • Zhihu ZH shares moved upwards by 3.03% to $1.7. This security traded at a volume of 97.8K shares come close, making up 1.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • BuzzFeed BZFD shares declined by 4.9% to $4.68 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $633.9 million.
  • Creative Realities CREX stock declined by 3.98% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • Boston Omaha BOC stock decreased by 3.81% to $24.0. The company's market cap stands at $712.7 million.
  • Cuentas CUEN shares fell 3.76% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • Gannett Co GCI shares fell 2.33% to $4.2. This security traded at a volume of 339.6K shares come close, making up 19.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $599.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

