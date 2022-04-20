12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Endo International ENDP stock rose 7.3% to $2.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 813.7K shares, which is 18.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $649.7 million.

Seres Therapeutics MCRB stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $552.0 million.

Lyra Therapeutics LYRA shares moved upwards by 6.64% to $5.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.9 million.

Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock moved upwards by 6.45% to $0.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 77.4K, accounting for 7.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

Liquidia LQDA shares moved upwards by 6.2% to $5.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.4 million.

OncoCyte OCX stock rose 5.0% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.3 million.

Losers

Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock declined by 13.9% to $4.28 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million.

Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX shares decreased by 5.88% to $18.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $903.0 million.

BioSig Technologies BSGM shares fell 5.74% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.

Celsion CLSN stock decreased by 5.02% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR shares declined by 4.9% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.

Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares declined by 4.88% to $3.51. At the close, Pulse Biosciences's trading volume reached 93.7K shares. This is 41.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.