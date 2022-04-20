QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 20, 2022 5:42 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock moved upwards by 13.5% to $0.64 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
  • United Airlines Holdings UAL shares increased by 7.69% to $50.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.6 million, accounting for 17.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Enovix ENVX stock rose 5.47% to $11.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares moved upwards by 5.46% to $0.69. At the close, Guardforce AI Co's trading volume reached 251.0K shares. This is 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
  • BEST BEST stock increased by 4.12% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.7 million.
  • Landstar System LSTR stock rose 3.83% to $155.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Equifax EFX stock fell 7.0% to $206.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Equifax's trading volume reached 84.0K shares. This is 7.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • JanOne JAN stock fell 4.92% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • GEO Group GEO stock fell 4.48% to $6.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $811.4 million.
  • SG Blocks SGBX shares fell 4.35% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Pyxis Tankers PXS shares fell 3.8% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
  • Shapeways Hldgs SHPW stock decreased by 3.47% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

