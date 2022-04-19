12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares moved upwards by 11.0% to $0.36 during Tuesday's after-market session. Enveric Biosciences's trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 49.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.

Bone Biologics BBLG shares moved upwards by 10.85% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.

Zosano Pharma ZSAN stock moved upwards by 7.89% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

IMAC Holdings IMAC shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock moved upwards by 6.17% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.

TherapeuticsMD TXMD stock moved upwards by 5.62% to $0.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.9 million shares, which is 56.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.3 million.

Losers

Humacyte HUMA stock fell 8.1% to $6.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $700.4 million.

LifeStance Health Gr LFST stock fell 8.04% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

DexCom DXCM shares fell 7.45% to $455.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 billion.

Ikena Oncology IKNA shares fell 6.81% to $6.03. The company's market cap stands at $217.7 million.

Acutus Medical AFIB shares declined by 6.76% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.

Achilles Therapeutics ACHL stock declined by 6.62% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $93.5 million.

