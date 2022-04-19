Traders Moved These 13 Stocks On Tuesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s ‘Fast Money: Halftime Report’ delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Peabody Energy Corporation BTU Jon Najarian said he owned Peabody at 12:23 p.m., shares proceeded to move 0.78% higher over the following hour.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. PTEN Najarian said he will continue to hold Patterson at 12:23 p.m., after which shares moved 0.63% higher.

Corteva Inc CTVA Stephanie Link called Corteva a top play in the agricultural space at 12:25 p.m., shared then moved 0.23% higher.

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU Najarian said he has calls in Lululemon at 12:26 p.m., shares spiked 0.43% before falling flat.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Alibaba at 12:31 p.m.; shares proceeded to move 0.56% higher.

StoneCo Ltd STNE Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Stone at 12:31, after which shares moved 1.72% higher.

Snap Inc SNAP Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Snap at 12:31, causing shares to spike 0.84% before quickly falling 0.35% lower.

IBM IBM Link said she owns IBM at 12:53 p.m., after which shares moved 0.02% lower.

Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX Jim Lebenthal said he owns Raytheon at 12:57 p.m., shares proceeded to move 0.05% higher.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT was mentioned in final trades at 12:59 p.m. causing shares to move 1.81% higher.

Citigroup Inc C was mentioned in final trades, after which shares moved 0.37% higher.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC was mentioned in final trades, moving shares 0.19% higher.

GXO Logistics Inc GXO was mentioned in final trades, after which shares moved 0.84% lower.