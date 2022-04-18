10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

So-Young Intl SY stock rose 7.6% to $1.7 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million.

DouYu International Hldgs DOYU shares increased by 4.25% to $1.96. This security traded at a volume of 576.7K shares come close, making up 17.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $635.8 million.

Losers

System1 SST shares declined by 29.1% to $14.5 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 390.6K, accounting for 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Yalla Group YALA shares fell 3.51% to $4.13. The company's market cap stands at $594.4 million. Gannett Co GCI stock declined by 2.83% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $589.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

