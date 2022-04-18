QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 18, 2022 5:34 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Rockwell Medical RMTI stock rose 9.2% to $0.4 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 million.
  • Biodesix BDSX shares moved upwards by 8.55% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 million.
  • Regulus Therapeutics RGLS stock moved upwards by 6.72% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock increased by 5.77% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million.
  • ARCA biopharma ABIO stock moved upwards by 5.6% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.
  • Surgalign Holdings SRGA stock moved upwards by 5.53% to $0.25. Surgalign Holdings's trading volume hit 63.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.

Losers

  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD stock declined by 7.1% to $20.81 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 73.6K, accounting for 4.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares decreased by 6.49% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD TXMD shares fell 5.0% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 644.1K, accounting for 9.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million.
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZNTL shares fell 4.99% to $23.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Axonics AXNX shares fell 4.99% to $57.92. Axonics's trading volume hit 69.7K shares by close, accounting for 15.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Homology Medicines FIXX stock fell 4.88% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $111.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

