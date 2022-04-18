12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ARC Document Solutions ARC shares moved upwards by 11.8% to $4.25 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $183.6 million.

Sentage Holdings SNTG shares moved upwards by 8.0% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares increased by 5.0% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $143.6 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares rose 4.9% to $5.13. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.

Astrotech ASTC shares increased by 4.8% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB stock moved upwards by 4.51% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

Losers

Xos XOS shares decreased by 4.2% to $2.75 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $448.8 million.

Byrna Technologies BYRN shares fell 3.45% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.4 million.

OceanPal OP stock declined by 3.37% to $0.61. At the close, OceanPal's trading volume reached 97.3K shares. This is 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.

Team TISI stock decreased by 3.27% to $1.78. At the close, Team's trading volume reached 51.1K shares. This is 1.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 million.

Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock decreased by 3.07% to $9.17. The company's market cap stands at $649.6 million.

