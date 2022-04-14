12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares increased by 6.5% to $0.96 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 353.8K shares, which is 2.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.

Renovare Environmental RENO shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

CBAK Energy Technology CBAT stock moved upwards by 4.91% to $1.28. CBAK Energy Technology's trading volume hit 563.6K shares by close, accounting for 60.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Vivakor VIVK stock rose 4.79% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.

Wheels Up Experience UP shares increased by 4.45% to $3.28. Wheels Up Experience's trading volume hit 101.3K shares by close, accounting for 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $800.8 million.

Healthcare Services Group HCSG stock moved upwards by 3.91% to $17.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares declined by 6.1% to $7.71 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Helbiz HLBZ shares declined by 5.27% to $2.52. This security traded at a volume of 63.2K shares come close, making up 8.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

BlackSky Technology BKSY shares decreased by 3.61% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $225.3 million.

TD Hldgs GLG shares decreased by 3.6% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million.

Pyxis Tankers PXS stock declined by 3.45% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.

