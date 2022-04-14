11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Amesite AMST stock moved upwards by 22.1% to $0.67 during Thursday's regular session. Amesite's stock is trading at a volume of 206.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 41.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 22.1% to $0.67 during Thursday's regular session. Amesite's stock is trading at a volume of 206.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 41.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million. RISE Education Cayman REDU shares increased by 13.63% to $1.25. Trading volume for RISE Education Cayman's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 150.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million.

shares increased by 13.63% to $1.25. Trading volume for RISE Education Cayman's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 150.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million. FAT Brands FAT stock rose 7.91% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.3 million.

stock rose 7.91% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.3 million. Sunlands Technology STG shares moved upwards by 6.6% to $4.36. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

shares moved upwards by 6.6% to $4.36. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago. LightInTheBox Holding LITB stock increased by 6.48% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.9 million.

Losers

ATRenew RERE shares declined by 12.6% to $2.77 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for ATRenew's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 181.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $616.6 million.

shares declined by 12.6% to $2.77 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for ATRenew's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 181.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $616.6 million. Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares declined by 10.18% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares declined by 10.18% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. Newegg Commerce NEGG stock fell 9.67% to $6.17. As of 13:30 EST, Newegg Commerce's stock is trading at a volume of 726.7K, which is 43.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

stock fell 9.67% to $6.17. As of 13:30 EST, Newegg Commerce's stock is trading at a volume of 726.7K, which is 43.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. Xcel Brands XELB stock declined by 9.64% to $1.5. As of 13:30 EST, Xcel Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 114.3K, which is 135.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 9.64% to $1.5. As of 13:30 EST, Xcel Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 114.3K, which is 135.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares decreased by 8.18% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $488.8 million.

shares decreased by 8.18% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $488.8 million. Chewy CHWY stock fell 7.97% to $39.67. Chewy's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 68.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.