QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 14, 2022 1:35 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Amesite AMST stock moved upwards by 22.1% to $0.67 during Thursday's regular session. Amesite's stock is trading at a volume of 206.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 41.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman REDU shares increased by 13.63% to $1.25. Trading volume for RISE Education Cayman's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 150.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million.
  • FAT Brands FAT stock rose 7.91% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.3 million.
  • Sunlands Technology STG shares moved upwards by 6.6% to $4.36. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • LightInTheBox Holding LITB stock increased by 6.48% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.9 million.

Losers

  • ATRenew RERE shares declined by 12.6% to $2.77 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for ATRenew's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 181.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $616.6 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares declined by 10.18% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock fell 9.67% to $6.17. As of 13:30 EST, Newegg Commerce's stock is trading at a volume of 726.7K, which is 43.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Xcel Brands XELB stock declined by 9.64% to $1.5. As of 13:30 EST, Xcel Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 114.3K, which is 135.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares decreased by 8.18% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $488.8 million.
  • Chewy CHWY stock fell 7.97% to $39.67. Chewy's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 68.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers