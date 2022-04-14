QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 14, 2022 1:35 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Kaleido Biosciences KLDO stock increased by 24.9% to $0.38 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Kaleido Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 53.0 million, which is 1374.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
  • Verastem VSTM stock moved upwards by 21.89% to $1.86. As of 13:30 EST, Verastem's stock is trading at a volume of 24.4 million, which is 1316.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $347.5 million.
  • Trevi Therapeutics TRVI shares rose 19.06% to $3.31. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 203.7% of Trevi Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $117.1 million.
  • Lexaria Bioscience LEXX shares rose 15.85% to $3.8. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 47.4 million shares, making up 82796.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Cellectar Biosciences CLRB shares rose 15.37% to $0.69. Trading volume for Cellectar Biosciences's stock is 215.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 110.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
  • Lyra Therapeutics LYRA shares rose 14.66% to $7.16. As of 13:30 EST, Lyra Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 262.0K, which is 144.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.0 million.

Losers

  • Histogen HSTO shares fell 32.4% to $0.26 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 13.6 million shares is 539.4% of Histogen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX shares fell 20.97% to $20.17. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.6 million, which is 495.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $976.5 million.
  • Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT stock decreased by 18.88% to $1.59. Lixte Biotech Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 55.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
  • Biofrontera BFRI shares declined by 17.34% to $4.1. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 96.5% of Biofrontera's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $70.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Pyxis Oncology PYXS stock declined by 14.84% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $126.7 million.
  • IsoPlexis ISO stock declined by 14.71% to $2.32. As of 13:30 EST, IsoPlexis's stock is trading at a volume of 91.8K, which is 116.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

