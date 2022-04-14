QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 14, 2022 1:35 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Borqs Technologies BRQS shares moved upwards by 29.8% to $0.22 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 214.4 million shares, making up 2388.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
  • AppTech Payments APCX shares moved upwards by 22.89% to $2.04. The current volume of 256.5K shares is 218.7% of AppTech Payments's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
  • Renren RENN shares rose 16.52% to $26.73. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 370.6K, which is 495.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $642.0 million.
  • Airgain AIRG stock moved upwards by 16.1% to $8.13. As of 13:30 EST, Airgain's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 1971.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.7 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares rose 14.69% to $0.36. Powerbridge Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 34.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1551.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares rose 11.86% to $1.14. As of 13:30 EST, Alpine 4 Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 763.6K, which is 58.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.1 million.

Losers

  • Cemtrex CETXP stock fell 23.2% to $1.15 during Thursday's regular session.
  • Evolving Systems EVOL stock declined by 20.91% to $1.4. The current volume of 503.2K shares is 599.6% of Evolving Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • Cambium Networks CMBM stock declined by 18.21% to $16.62. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 681.6K, which is 358.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $444.4 million.
  • Sonic Foundry SOFO shares declined by 11.57% to $2.6. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 92.3K shares, making up 313.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO shares fell 9.27% to $4.8. The current volume of 126.9K shares is 11.7% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $646.3 million.
  • Oblong OBLG shares fell 8.67% to $0.53. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 70.2K shares, making up 70.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

