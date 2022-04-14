QQQ
Why JD.Com Shares Are Falling

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2022 12:42 PM | 1 min read

Shares of Chinese companies, including JD.Com Inc JD, are trading lower as investors assess the economic impact of a surge in COVID cases in China.

According to an SCMP report, Hong Kong will start easing social-distancing rules that have been in place for months from April 21, including an extension of dine-in hours for restaurants. It added that people would be permitted to take off their masks when visiting parks and exercising outdoors.

See Also: Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Sliding

JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, JD.Com is trading lower by 3.24% at $56.39. JD.Com has a 52-week high of $92.69 and a 52-week low of $41.56.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas