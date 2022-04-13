12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Kaleido Biosciences KLDO shares moved upwards by 105.3% to $0.35 during Wednesday's regular session. Kaleido Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 170.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 20116.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

Antares Pharma ATRS shares increased by 49.19% to $5.58. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 105.0 million shares, making up 13080.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $949.1 million.

Sierra Oncology SRRA stock rose 38.62% to $54.78. Trading volume for Sierra Oncology's stock is 8.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 694.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Biofrontera BFRI shares increased by 30.81% to $4.84. Biofrontera's stock is trading at a volume of 19.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 831.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Turning Point TPTX stock moved upwards by 29.77% to $32.17. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 338.3% of Turning Point's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Exscientia EXAI stock rose 21.01% to $14.95. Trading volume for Exscientia's stock is 176.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 73.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

Losers

NanoString Technologies NSTG stock decreased by 31.3% to $22.65 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, NanoString Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million, which is 950.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

PolarityTE PTE shares fell 29.26% to $0.27. Trading volume for PolarityTE's stock is 21.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 404.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.

Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC shares declined by 20.26% to $13.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 283.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.1 million.

Bio-Path Holdings BPTH shares fell 15.96% to $3.16. Trading volume for Bio-Path Holdings's stock is 251.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 450.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.

Histogen HSTO shares declined by 15.89% to $0.35. The current volume of 10.8 million shares is 494.2% of Histogen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares decreased by 14.35% to $1.91. As of 13:30 EST, Aeglea BioTherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 203.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.2 million.

