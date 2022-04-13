12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Transact Technologies TACT stock rose 18.7% to $9.19 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 145.1K shares, making up 421.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.8 million.

Losers

T Stamp IDAI shares fell 12.9% to $2.43 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock fell 7.93% to $0.9. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 416.7K shares, making up 122.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million. Infosys INFY shares decreased by 5.81% to $21.26. Infosys's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 96.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

