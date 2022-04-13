So What's Going On With Royal Caribbean Group Shares Today?

Shares of several companies in the hotels, restaurants and leisure sectors, including Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL, are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following Tuesday weakness. Investors continue to assess inflation and Fed rate hike outlook as well as corporate earnings.

Travel-related stocks may also be trading higher in sympathy with Delta Air Lines DAL after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS. Delta Air Lines reported quarterly losses of $1.23 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $1.37. Delta Air Lines also reported quarterly sales of $8.20 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.76 billion by 6%... Read More

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Royal Caribbean Group is trading higher by 4.18% at $82.06. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week high of $98.27 and a 52-week low of $61.45.