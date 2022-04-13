Here's Why Alaska Air Group Shares Are Rising

Shares of airline companies, including Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK, are trading higher in sympathy with Delta Air Lines DAL, which reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

Delta Air Lines reported quarterly losses of $1.23 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $1.37. Delta Air Lines also reported quarterly sales of $8.20 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.76 billion by 6%... Read More

Alaska Air Group operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon. Alaska Air Group's Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico and Costa Rica.

Alaska Air Group is trading higher by 5.29% at $56.28. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week high of $72.92 and a 52-week low of $43.46.