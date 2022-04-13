Here's Why Southwest Airlines Shares Are Moving

Shares of airline companies, including Southwest Airlines Co LUV, are trading higher in sympathy with Delta Air Lines DAL, which reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

Delta Air Lines reported quarterly losses of $1.23 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $1.37. Delta Air Lines also reported quarterly sales of $8.20 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.76 billion by 6%... Read More

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the United States, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded.

Southwest Airlines shares were trading about 6.75% higher at $45.71 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.75 and a 52-week low of $36.75.