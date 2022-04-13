Here's Why American Airlines Shares Are Moving

Shares of airline companies, including American Airlines Group Inc AAL, are trading higher in sympathy with Delta Air Lines DAL, which reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

Delta Air Lines reported quarterly losses of $1.23 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $1.37. Delta Air Lines also reported quarterly sales of $8.20 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.76 billion by 6%... Read More

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles.

American Airlines is trading higher by 8.95% at $18.66. American Airlines has a 52-week high of $26.04 and a 52-week low of $12.44.