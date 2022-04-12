12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares increased by 5.3% to $0.16 during Tuesday's after-market session. ToughBuilt Industries's trading volume hit 87.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.

stock rose 4.39% to $5.22. This security traded at a volume of 8.2 million shares come close, making up 98.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.1 million. Rent the Runway RENT stock increased by 4.1% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $351.7 million.

stock rose 3.96% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million. Weber WEBR stock increased by 3.74% to $10.24. The company's market cap stands at $538.2 million.

stock increased by 3.74% to $10.24. The company's market cap stands at $538.2 million. Canoo GOEV shares increased by 3.51% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

Muscle Maker GRIL shares declined by 5.8% to $0.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.

shares fell 4.37% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.8 million. Sypris Solutions SYPR stock fell 4.2% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million.

stock declined by 3.58% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million. Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares fell 2.59% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

shares fell 2.59% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million. Kidpik PIK stock fell 2.58% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.