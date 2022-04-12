Here's Why Nordstrom Shares Are Moving

Shares of retail and apparel companies, including Nordstrom, Inc. JWN, are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to March inflation data.

While CPI data showed consumer prices rose 8.5%, Core CPI came in slightly below estimates. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3% in March following a 0.5% increase the prior month. The index for apparel rose 0.6% in March.

Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 100 department stores in the U.S. and Canada and approximately 250 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores.

Nordstrom is trading higher by 2.69% at $28.60. Nordstrom has a 52-week high of $43.80 and a 52-week low of $18.65.