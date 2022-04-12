12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Zosano Pharma ZSAN stock moved upwards by 2670.4% to $3.33 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 826.2K, which is 5.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 2670.4% to $3.33 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 826.2K, which is 5.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million. Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares moved upwards by 178.18% to $3.06. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 156.3 million shares, making up 170996.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 178.18% to $3.06. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 156.3 million shares, making up 170996.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million. PolarityTE PTE stock moved upwards by 91.0% to $0.4. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 201.3 million shares, making up 13373.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 91.0% to $0.4. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 201.3 million shares, making up 13373.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million. Agile Therapeutics AGRX shares rose 87.93% to $0.24. Trading volume for Agile Therapeutics's stock is 122.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 6414.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.

shares rose 87.93% to $0.24. Trading volume for Agile Therapeutics's stock is 122.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 6414.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million. Histogen HSTO stock rose 43.14% to $0.35. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 26.9 million, which is 2631.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.

stock rose 43.14% to $0.35. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 26.9 million, which is 2631.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million. Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock increased by 31.14% to $0.8. The current volume of 43.2 million shares is 13615.7% of Qualigen Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.

Losers

Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares decreased by 32.1% to $0.34 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.2 million shares is 582.1% of Kintara Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

shares decreased by 32.1% to $0.34 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.2 million shares is 582.1% of Kintara Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. Hoth Therapeutics HOTH stock declined by 31.56% to $0.72. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.7 million shares, making up 389.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.

stock declined by 31.56% to $0.72. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.7 million shares, making up 389.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million. Athersys ATHX shares declined by 29.95% to $0.6. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.5 million, which is 382.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $146.9 million.

shares declined by 29.95% to $0.6. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.5 million, which is 382.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $146.9 million. Myovant Sciences MYOV stock declined by 24.95% to $10.41. Trading volume for Myovant Sciences's stock is 2.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 375.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $977.5 million.

stock declined by 24.95% to $10.41. Trading volume for Myovant Sciences's stock is 2.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 375.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $977.5 million. Phio Pharma PHIO stock decreased by 23.43% to $1.34. As of 13:30 EST, Phio Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million, which is 222.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.

stock decreased by 23.43% to $1.34. As of 13:30 EST, Phio Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million, which is 222.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million. Genocea Biosciences GNCA stock declined by 18.3% to $0.49. As of 13:30 EST, Genocea Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 318.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.