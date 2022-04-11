11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AYRO AYRO stock rose 7.0% to $1.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.

Esports Technologies EBET shares rose 5.93% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH stock moved upwards by 5.92% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL stock increased by 5.57% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.

Secoo Holding SECO shares moved upwards by 5.55% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.

Losers

Aterian ATER shares decreased by 10.3% to $4.19 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.1 million.

NIO NIO shares fell 9.61% to $18.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 billion.

XPeng XPEV shares decreased by 7.84% to $25.06. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 billion.

Li Auto LI shares decreased by 6.42% to $24.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 billion.

Rave Restaurant Gr RAVE stock fell 6.2% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.

Newegg Commerce NEGG shares fell 5.5% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.