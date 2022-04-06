12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock rose 35.1% to $1.73 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, HTG Molecular Diagnostics's trading volume reached 2.0 million shares. This is 2087.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.

Soleno Therapeutics SLNO stock increased by 8.29% to $0.23. At the close, Soleno Therapeutics's trading volume reached 156.9K shares. This is 33.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Evoke Pharma EVOK shares increased by 5.37% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.

Fortress Biotech FBIO shares increased by 4.37% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million.

Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH stock rose 4.09% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.

Freeline Therapeutics FRLN stock moved upwards by 3.77% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $67.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Vapotherm VAPO shares decreased by 20.7% to $10.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $268.3 million.

GBS GBS stock declined by 10.38% to $0.95. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 145.9K shares, which is 5.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

Phreesia PHR shares decreased by 5.05% to $27.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

TransMedics Group TMDX shares decreased by 5.0% to $25.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $722.5 million.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals DCPH stock decreased by 4.91% to $9.69. The company's market cap stands at $567.3 million.

Gelesis Holdings GLS stock declined by 4.83% to $5.13. The company's market cap stands at $371.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.