What's Going On With Sunshine Biopharma Stock Today?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc SBFM is trading higher Wednesday on continued momentum after the company on Tuesday announced that two of its designed mRNA molecules are effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.

Toxicity studies using non-transformed human cells showed that these mRNA molecules had little or no cytotoxic effects. Sunshine Biopharma said these new mRNA molecules are readily adaptable for delivery into patients using the mRNA vaccine technology. The company expects to file a patent application in connection with these results soon.

The stock appears to be seeing increased retail investor interest. It was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time. Wednesday's trading volume is abnormally high. More than 43 million shares have exchanged hands so far today, which is well above the 100-day average of 4.77 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Sunshine Biopharma is a pharmaceutical company focused on researching, developing and commercializing oncology and antiviral drugs.

SBFM 52-Week Range: $0.04 - $6.80

The stock was up 26.6% at $7.13 at time of publication.

Photo: fernandozhiminaicela from Pixabay.